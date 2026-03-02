Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Ecuador discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation, as Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement announced

QUITO - ECUADOR, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived at Carondelet Palace in Quito, welcomed via an official reception ceremony, during which the national anthems of the UAE and the Republic of Ecuador were performed.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed and President Daniel Noboa then reviewed the guard of honour, which lined up to salute them in the palace courtyard.

At the outset of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Daniel Noboa, extending best wishes for the President’s good health and wellbeing, as well as for the continued success and development of the Republic of Ecuador and its people.

In turn, President Daniel Noboa welcomed His Highness’ visit to Ecuador to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. President Daniel Noboa asked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to convey his sincere greetings to the President of the UAE, along with his best wishes for the enduring progress and prosperity of the UAE and its people.

The meeting explored avenues to deepen the UAE-Ecuador partnership and broaden cooperation in priority sectors, including food security and sustainable agriculture, clean and renewable energy, and advanced technology, while promoting mutual investments that support shared interests and drive economic diversification.

Following the meeting, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries was formally announced. The ceremony also featured the announcement of a cooperation agreement between the UAE Ministry of Investment and Ecuador’s Ministry of Production, Foreign Trade, Investments and Fisheries to further explore investment opportunities across priority sectors of mutual interest.

In addition, a memorandum of understanding was unveiled between EDGE Group and Ecuador’s Ministry of National Defence to strengthen collaboration in security infrastructure under a joint programme valued at US$250 million, with a focus on advancing surveillance systems and enhancing border protection capabilities.

The UAE Accountability Authority and Ecuador's Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control have announced a separate memorandum of understanding to strengthen bilateral cooperation in combating corruption, and to foster integrity, governance and transparency across public sector frameworks.

As part of continued efforts to foster collaboration between the public and private sectors in the UAE and Ecuador, development projects and cooperation agreements, with a total investment value exceeding US$3 billion, are currently under discussion, reflecting the depth of bilateral cooperation and opening new horizons for economic partnership across priority sectors.

The UAE is a key trading partner for Ecuador in the Arab region and Africa, with non-oil trade between the two nations reaching approximately US$373.6 million in 2025, marking notable growth compared to previous years.

CEPA aims to reduce tariffs and remove barriers to bilateral trade by strengthening cooperation and building strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors. It focuses on priority areas including clean energy, advanced technology, mining, logistics and agriculture, among other sectors of mutual interest.

Ecuador has become the fourth Latin American country to sign a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE, following Costa Rica (April 2025), Chile (November 2025) and Colombia (April 2024).

The agreement forms part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to expand its trade partnership network in the region, with negotiations currently under way with Peru to conclude a similar agreement, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to strengthening sustainable economic cooperation and advancing trade diversification across South America.