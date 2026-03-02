President of Ecuador honours Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi with National Order of Merit

QUITO – ECUADOR, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, has awarded H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the National Order of Merit in the Grade of Grand Collar, during an official ceremony held at Carondelet Palace in Quito.

The decoration was conferred recognition of His Highness’ contributions to deepening bonds friendship and advancing ties of cooperation between the UAE and Ecuador.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in line with the shared vision of the leadership and aspirations of the peoples of both nations, under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador.

President Daniel Noboa noted that the distinction acknowledges His Highness’ contributions to the growing strategic partnership between Ecuador and the UAE, particularly in priority sectors central to the development agenda, underscoring the commitment to strengthening economic, trade and investment cooperation, in line with the mutual determination to advance bilateral relations toward wider horizons.

The National Order of Merit in the grade of Grand Collar is the highest civilian honour conferred by the Republic of Ecuador to heads of state, government leaders and senior officials. The distinction recognises outstanding contributions to strengthening friendship, partnership and strategic cooperation with Ecuador in fields that serve mutual interests and shared goals.