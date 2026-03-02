Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Republic of Ecuador

QUITO, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has concluded an official visit to the Republic of Ecuador, at the invitation of President Daniel Noboa.

The visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing the strategic partnership across priority sectors that serve the shared interests of both nations and their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was bid farewell upon departure from Mariscal Sucre International Airport in the Tababela parish, east of Quito, by María Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of the Republic of Ecuador, and several senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended by Ecuador to him and the accompanying UAE delegation, and conveyed best wishes for the continued progress, development and prosperity of the Republic of Ecuador and its people.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied, during the visit, by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; Ghanem Sultan Ahmed Alsuwaidi, Advisor of Security Affairs at the Crown Prince Court; Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Ecuador; and Omar Al Zaabi, President of EDGE Commercial at EDGE Group.