Bahrain announces one killed, two injured by falling debris from intercepted missile

MANAMA, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior of Bahrain announced that one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of falling debris from a missile that had been intercepted.

The ministry said in a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) that a fire broke out aboard a foreign vessel undergoing maintenance in Salman Industrial City after debris from an intercepted missile fell on it, resulting in the death of an Asian worker and serious injuries to two others.

It added that the fire was brought under control and extinguished.