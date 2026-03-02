Kuwaiti Air Defence intercepts hostile aerial targets

KUWAIT CITY, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Defence announced that the country's air defence forces successfully intercepted a number of hostile aerial targets early on Monday.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry said the targets were detected and neutralised within central operations zones, under full readiness to protect the nation's airspace, with no casualties reported.

The statement added that the Kuwaiti Armed Forces continue to carry out their duties and are prepared to respond to any potential developments to ensure the country's security and stability.