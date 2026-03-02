Two workers injured after debris falls at Kuwait National Petroleum Company

KUWAIT CITY, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Ghanem Al-Otaibi, official spokesperson for Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) and Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC), confirmed that debris fell at the Al-Ahmadi refinery early Monday, causing minor injuries to two workers.

Al-Otaibi said the incident was addressed immediately in accordance with established safety and security protocols. The injured employees were taken to Al-Adan Hospital for treatment and are currently in stable condition under medical observation.

Kuwait News Agency quoted Al-Otaibi as saying that the refinery’s production and operations were not disrupted. Emergency teams activated the rapid response plan and took all necessary precautions to safeguard personnel and facilities.

He confirmed that no material damage occurred and that the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery continues to operate at full capacity, with worker safety maintained as the top priority.