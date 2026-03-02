UAE Team Emirates-XRG claim podium places in Belgium, France

PARIS/BRUSSELS, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG enjoyed a solid day across the European early-season calendar, with Florian Vermeersch powering to a third-place podium at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Jan Christen securing a hard-earned second place at the Faun-Ardèche Classic.

The day started well in Belgium, with Florian Vermeersch securing a podium at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. The 207.2 km traditional curtain-raiser to the Northern Classics featured a demanding parcours of cobbled sectors and decisive climbs under rough conditions.

Vermeersch rode aggressively throughout the race, positioning himself well in the decisive phases and responding to the sharp accelerations that splintered the peloton. After some selfless work by his teammates, he moved off the front on the Molenberg with only Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) able to immediately follow.

Vermeersch eventually finished third, crossing the line just behind Van Der Poel and Tim van Dijke (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), and earning a prestigious podium placing in one of cycling’s most historic classics.

Simultaneously in France, Jan Christen delivered a gutsy ride at the Faun-Ardèche Classic, a race known for its challenging roads, punchy climbs, and aggressive racing. The 187.6 km race saw the Swiss talent in very strong company as he came to the line with Matteo Jorgenson (Visma Lease a Bike) and Lenny Martinez (Bahrain-Victorious).

UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s Swiss rider was active in the action, animating the race before ultimately securing second place, finishing strongly on the line +48” behind Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM).