ECSSR to host UAE Education Forum 2026 in April

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) said that it will organise the UAE Education Forum 2026 on 7th April, in partnership with several educational institutions, to discuss key transformations and opportunities in the UAE’s education sector.

The forum aims to provide insights and recommendations to support education policy through strategic dialogue focused on developing learning pathways and strengthening readiness for future requirements.

Around 1,000 participants are expected to attend, including education leaders, policymakers, experts and practitioners, in a national dialogue linking strategic vision with on-the-ground experience in schools and universities.

The Forum draws on the Education Quintet model, an analytical framework for understanding education as an integrated system that places the student at the heart of the educational process. The model emphasises the role of teachers, educational institutions, policymakers, the family, and the community, based on the premise that quality educational outcomes emerge from the cohesion of these components within a connected system.

The event will bring together education partners from relevant government entities, academic institutions and universities, school leadership, teacher-training institutions, the private sector and education technology companies, as well as teachers, students, and community representatives. This approach incorporates voices from across education within strategic discussions and supports a shift from the theoretical discussion of education policies to development grounded in applied expertise and real-world experience in schools and universities.

Forum sessions will focus on several core themes addressing pivotal education issues in the UAE, including: ‘The Readiness of Emirati Human Capital for the Economy of the Future: From the Skills Gap to the National Jobs Map 2040’; ‘Teachers First: Re-empowering the Education Sector Amid Transformations’; and, ‘The National School: Language and Identity in an Era of Change’.

The agenda will also feature parallel tracks, including the Education Policy Clinic, the Educational Decision-Making Room, the Inside View, and the Future of Education Lab.