UAE President receives phone call from President of Sierra Leone on regional developments

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, during which they reviewed recent regional developments and the implications of the serious military escalation for regional and international peace and security.

President Bio expressed his condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries, stressing that they constitute a violation of international law and the principles of the United Nations.

He also affirmed Sierra Leone’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its territory, security, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked the Sierra Leonean President for his country’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides called for restraint and an end to the military escalation in the region, given the grave threat it poses to security and stability. They emphasised the importance of addressing issues through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.