European Union condemns Iranian attacks on countries in region

BRUSSELS, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union (EU) has strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on a number of countries in the region, describing them as a serious violation of their sovereignty and an unacceptable escalation that threatens regional security and stability.

The EU called on Tehran to immediately halt indiscriminate strikes and refrain from any further steps that could contribute to widening the conflict.

Following an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels to discuss the rapidly unfolding developments and their repercussions on regional security, energy supplies, and international navigation, the bloc signalled the possibility of imposing additional sanctions against Iran.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the EU is following developments in Iran and the Middle East with the utmost concern, underscoring its continued commitment to regional stability, international law, and the protection of its security interests.

She highlighted that EU has adopted extensive sanctions in response to the actions of the Iranian authorities.

The statement called for maximum restraint, the protection of civilians, and full respect for international law, including the principles of the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law. Warning that the Middle East stands to lose greatly from any protracted conflict.

The EU expressed solidarity with regional partners that have been attacked or affected and reaffirmed its commitment to regional stability and the protection of civilian life.

The statement stressed that full cooperation by Iran with the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as adherence to its legal obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, are crucial. Nuclear safety was described as a critical priority, alongside the preservation of maritime security and respect for freedom of navigation.