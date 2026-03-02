NCM forecasts unstable weather, scattered rain from Tuesday to Thursday

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast unstable weather conditions across the UAE from tomorrow night until 5th March, with a gradual increase in cloud cover and chances of rainfall over scattered areas.

The NCM stated that clouds will begin to develop on Tuesday night over the islands and western regions, with a chance of light rainfall. The low-pressure system is expected to deepen relatively on Wednesday, as cloud movement continues towards Abu Dhabi and inland areas, extending to the northern and eastern regions.

Rainfall is expected over various parts of the country, mostly light to moderate, and may be heavy at times over some northern and eastern areas. A gradual decrease in cloud cover is anticipated starting Thursday night.

Regarding winds, the NCM indicated they will be southeasterly, shifting to northwesterly, moderate to fresh at times, causing blowing dust occasionally, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Sea conditions are expected to become gradually rough in the Arabian Gulf from Tuesday night to Thursday, while in the Oman Sea, waves will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times.