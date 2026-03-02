UAE Tennis and Padel Federation launches Ellington 2026 to open expanded Padel Tour

DUBAI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Tennis and Padel Federation is organising the local ranking tournament “Ellington 2026”, marking the opening event of the UAE Padel Tour 2026, as part of the current edition of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.

The competition is being held at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in cooperation with Ellington Sports Foundation, which aims to support emerging talent, elevate the level of competition, and provide structured and sustainable development pathways for players from an early age, contributing to the establishment of a long-term sporting culture in the UAE.

The tournament is part of a calendar featuring 35 events scheduled across the UAE during the 2026 UAE Padel Tour season, in line with a strategy designed to expand the sport’s reach and strengthen its presence at both community and competitive levels.

The event includes three competitive categories, including the 20-point category, in addition to the men’s and women’s competitions, with 16 teams participating in each division.

The semi-finals in the three categories are set to take place tomorrow, with the finals scheduled for Tuesday.