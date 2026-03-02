QatarEnergy ceases LNG production following military offensive

DOHA, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- QatarEnergy has ceased the production of LNG and related products due to a military offensive on its operational facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City.

"Due to military attacks on QatarEnergy's operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City in the State of Qatar, QatarEnergy has ceased production of LNG and associated products," the company said in a press release today carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA).

QatarEnergy said that it "values its relationship with all its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information.''