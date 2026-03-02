Strong participation expected at Jiu-Jitsu competitions of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ramadan Tournament

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has confirmed that the jiu-jitsu competitions at the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ramadan Tournament will take place from March 3 to 5 as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

The event is expected to draw hundreds of men and women athletes across multiple age divisions, marking a key part of the Federation’s domestic competition calendar.

The championship will run over three days, with competitions beginning on March 3 with the Under-14 and Under-16 divisions, followed by the Under-18 category on March 4. The event concludes on March 5 with the Adult division.

Held during Ramadan, the tournament combines high-level competition with a strong community atmosphere and reflects the continued growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and its role as one of the country’s leading sports.

The championship also highlights the sport’s growing presence at major national events, as it provides athletes with a strong competitive platform that supports technical development, maintains competitive rhythm and promotes key values such as discipline, confidence and resilience.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The jiu-jitsu competitions at the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Ramadan Championship are special because they are held as part of a larger community and cultural event that includes different sports and age groups.

“This shows the important role sport now plays during Ramadan in the UAE. In the Year of the Family, the championship becomes even more meaningful, as it creates an environment where young athletes and their families come together in a setting that combines heritage, sport and community engagement. This strengthens the connection between generations and sport within its national and cultural framework.

“The participation of different age groups in jiu-jitsu competitions during Ramadan helps athletes maintain their physical and mental readiness and continue their training and competition schedule during the Holy Month. These events play an important role in promoting sport as a way of life and in preparing athletes for upcoming local and international competitions, which has a positive impact on performance levels and technical development.”

The jiu-jitsu competitions are part of the wider sports programme of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Ramadan Championship, which continues in Al Wathba until March 17.

The event presents a complete Emirati model that brings together sport, community and heritage in a Ramadan setting. It reflects the achievements jiu-jitsu has reached through the continued support and vision of the leadership, which prioritises empowering people and building future generations. These achievements form the foundation of the UAE’s continued success on the global stage.