Dubai Airports announces limited flight resumption

DUBAI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Airports on Monday confirmed that a limited resumption of operations will begin Monday evening, March 2, 2026. A small number of flights will be permitted to operate from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

According to the Government of Dubai Media Office, the authority instructed passengers not to travel to the airports unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time.

Emirates airline on Monday confirmed that it will begin operating a limited number of flights commencing today (Monday) evening. “We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority, and those who have been rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly by Emirates,” the carrier said.

The airline clarified that all other flights remain suspended until further notice