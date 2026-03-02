Ministry of Defense: UAE’s air defenses successfully intercept 9 ballistic missiles, 6 cruise missiles, 148 drones

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defense announced that the UAE’s air defenses successfully intercepted today 9 ballistic missiles, 6 cruise missiles, and 148 drones, resulting in 10 minor injuries.

The Ministry explained that since the start of the blatant Iranian aggression, 174 ballistic missiles launched toward the country have been detected, of which 161 were destroyed, while 13 fell into the sea. A total of 689 Iranian drones were also detected, with 645 intercepted, while 44 landed within the country’s territory. Additionally, 8 cruise missiles were detected and destroyed, causing some collateral damage. The incidents resulted in 3 fatalities — of Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationalities — and 68 minor injuries among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, and Afghan nationalities.

The Ministry affirmed that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles and fighter jets intercepting drones and cruise missiles. These interceptions led to minor to moderate material damage to a number of civilian properties.

The Ministry strongly condemned this military targeting in the strongest terms, describing it as a blatant act of aggression and a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law. It affirmed that the state reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its people, and its residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protects its national interests and capabilities.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed that it remains on high alert and fully prepared to deal with any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to firmly confront anything that seeks to undermine the country’s security and stability. It added that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors is an absolute priority that cannot be compromised.

The Ministry also urged the public to obtain information from official state sources and to refrain from circulating rumours or unverified information.