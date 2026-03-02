Joint Statement condemning Iran’s missile, drone attacks in region

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, and the United States strongly condemn the Islamic Republic of Iran’s indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories across the region, including the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

These unjustified strikes targeted sovereign territory, endangered civilian populations, and damaged civilian infrastructure.

Iran’s actions represent a dangerous escalation that violates the sovereignty of multiple states and threatens regional stability. The targeting of civilians and of countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless and destabilizing behavior.

We stand united in defense of our citizens, sovereignty, and territory, and reaffirm our right to self-defense in the face of these attacks. We remain committed to regional security and commend the effective air and missile defense cooperation that has prevented far greater loss of life and destruction.