UAE national carriers announce operation of exceptional flights starting today

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) – The UAE national carriers announced the operation of exceptional flights starting Monday evening, with full commitment to the highest safety standards and continuous coordination with the competent authorities.

Etihad Airways has resumed some limited flight operations from Abu Dhabi, even as all scheduled commercial services remain cancelled.

In a statement, the airline confirmed that all regular commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi are still cancelled.

However, it said: “Some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals.”

The airline stressed that these flights are being operated only under specific approvals.

Etihad added: “Safety remains our absolute priority, and services will operate only once all safety criteria are met.”

Dubai Airports confirms that a limited resumption of operations will begin today evening, 2 March, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). Travellers are advised not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time.

Emirates airline on Monday confirmed that it will begin operating a limited number of flights commencing today (Monday) evening. “We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority, and those who have been rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly by Emirates,” the carrier said.

The airline clarified that all other flights remain suspended until further notice.

flydubai will operate a limited number of flights on the evening of 02 March 2026. Customers are advised to update their contact details via Manage Your Booking and check Flight status at http://flydubai.com before travelling to the airport.

Abu Dhabi Airports announced on Monday that operations have partially resumed at Zayed International Airport (AUH) as of Monday, March 2, 2026, in coordination with relevant authorities and airline partners.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updates on flight schedules prior to traveling to the airport.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced the commencement of exceptional flight operations at UAE airports, enabling stranded passengers affected by recent regional developments to depart, in line with the schedules to be announced by airlines to affected passengers and the relevant destinations.

The Authority urges passengers whose flights have been impacted not to proceed to airports until they have been contacted and notified of their flight timings and details by their respective airlines, in order to avoid congestion and ensure smooth processing.

The Authority expressed its appreciation for passengers’ cooperation, emphasising that adherence to the issued instructions plays a central role in facilitating procedures and maintaining orderly operations.