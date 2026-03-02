Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attacks on GCC countries, Jordan before Human Rights Council

GENEVA, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on behalf of the Arab Group, has strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman, affirming that these assaults constitute a grave violation of international law, a clear breach of the Charter of the United Nations and a direct attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The condemnation came during the Kingdom’s participation in a statement delivered by Abdulmohsen Majed Bin Khothaila, Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Office at Geneva, on behalf of the Arab Group, during the general debate under Item Two as part of the 61st session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

In the statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom stressed that the targeting represents a serious violation of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and threatens regional stability and international peace and security.

It underlined that these attacks come at a time when Arab states were exerting intensive efforts to mediate, de-escalate and prioritise political solutions and dialogue, rendering this escalation unjustified and undermining efforts aimed at achieving security and stability.

The Kingdom expressed its full solidarity with the targeted Arab states and reaffirmed their inherent right to self-defence in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and to take the necessary measures to protect their peoples and security.