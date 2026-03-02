Mohammed bin Rashid approves appointment of Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Knowledge Exchange

DUBAI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the appointment of Mohamed Rashid bin Taliah as Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Knowledge Exchange.

Mohamed Rashid bin Taliah previously served as Head of Government Services in the UAE Government, where he oversaw the development of government services across the country, supporting the government’s objective of becoming the best in the world in delivering government services.

Mohamed Rashid bin Taliah played a key role in launching several major government initiatives, including the UAE Programme for Government Service Excellence, the Global Star Rating System for Services, the Mystery Shopper initiative, and the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

Bin Taliah holds an Executive Certificate in Management and Leadership from the MIT Sloan School of Management, a Master of Science in Project Management from The British University in Dubai, and a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi.