UAE President receives phone call from Indonesian President on regional developments

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, during which they discussed the latest regional developments amid the ongoing military escalation and its serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

During the call, His Excellency Subianto expressed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries. He also reaffirmed Indonesia’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, protect its security, and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Subianto for Indonesia’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both leaders called for an immediate halt to military actions and underscored the importance of addressing regional issues through dialogue and diplomatic means to preserve regional security and stability.