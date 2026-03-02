President of Timor-Leste reaffirms solidarity with the UAE during call with UAE President

ABU DHABI, 2nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, during which they discussed the latest regional developments and the implications of the ongoing escalation for regional security and stability.

During the call, His Excellency Ramos-Horta reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with the UAE in light of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Ramos-Horta for his country’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both leaders underscored the need to resolve differences and outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means in order to safeguard regional and international security and stability.