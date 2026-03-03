Canadian Prime Minister reaffirms solidarity with the UAE during call with UAE President

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, during which they discussed the serious escalation unfolding in the region and its implications for regional security and stability.

During the call, the Canadian Prime Minister reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with the UAE following the blatant Iranian attacks on its territory and on a number of other countries in the region. He expressed Canada’s condemnation of the attacks, noting that they constitute a flagrant violation of state sovereignty and the principles of international law and undermine regional and international security and stability.

His Highness thanked the Canadian Prime Minister for Canada’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

His Highness also underscored the need for an immediate halt to escalatory actions and a return to serious dialogue and diplomatic solutions to overcome the current crisis and preserve regional security and stability.