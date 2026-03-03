UAE President receives phone call from Australian Prime Minister on regional developments

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, to discuss recent regional developments and their serious implications for security and stability.

Prime Minister Albanese affirmed Australia’s solidarity with the UAE in light of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked Prime Minister Albanese for Australia’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

His Highness also stressed the need to resolve disputes and outstanding issues through dialogue and diplomatic means in a manner that preserves regional and international security and stability.