Dubai Chambers’ Dubai Centre for Family Businesses organises training for Dubai Family Business Management Programme participants

DUBAI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), has organised a training programme in Milan, Italy, for participants of the 3rd Dubai Family Business Management Programme.

The Programme is designed to empower and develop second-tier management skills among family business leaders in Dubai, to ensure the continuity of these businesses, effective succession planning, and eventually better governance among family businesses.

Attended by 27 family businesses representatives, the training provided world-class educational experience at the SDA Bocconi School of Management, one of the most prestigious global academic institutions for business administration, economy and law.

The training programme also included site visits to several prominent Italian family businesses, offering participants a firsthand look at global best practices. The visits allowed for direct engagement with family business leaders, providing practical insights into strategies for achieving sustainable success on a global scale.

The training programme addresses several strategic themes, including family business governance, wealth management and family offices, enhancing the skills of the next generation of leaders, succession planning and seamless transfer of ownership, sustainability and responsible investment, conflict resolution strategies, and family business entrepreneurship.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said, “Family businesses are a cornerstone of the national economy and a driving force within Dubai’s business community. Strengthening the capabilities of the next generation of leaders is a strategic investment that helps ensure these businesses continue to thrive, while advancing best practices in governance and management to support national economic growth and future readiness.”

AlJarwan added, “This training programme reflects our commitment to empowering family businesses in Dubai and helping them compete globally. By equipping participants with the latest international insights and exposing them to leading global practices, we are supporting the development of agile business models that can adapt to shifting economic conditions worldwide, while also reinforcing Dubai’s position as the destination of choice for family businesses.”

Majid Al Shamsi, Director of MBRCLD, stated, “The Dubai Family Business Management Programme offers an advanced training platform designed to empower the next generation of family business leaders in Dubai, by equipping them with modern leadership insights and decision-making tools to further enhance their readiness to lead with efficiency, and ensure the sustainability of this vital economic sector.”

Al Shamsi added, “The training programme offers a comprehensive educational experience blending theory and practice. It leverages the world-class academic expertise in the SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan, alongside direct engagement with Italian family business leaders, allowing participants to learn about success stories and leading business models. This allows them to develop innovative solutions that contribute to the sustainable growth of their businesses.”

The training programme was led by top academics in the SDA Bocconi School of Management, Milan. Founded in 1971, it is one of the top business management schools in Europe and the world, known for its prestigious programmes including MBA. Participants attended theoretical and applied sessions on family business governance, dynamic organisation abilities, and cultivating the next generation of leaders, with a focus on the behavioural aspects of institutional decision making, corporate communication and sustainability strategies.

As part of the programme, participants visited some of Italy’s leading family businesses, including Lavazza, one of the world's largest coffee producers (est. 1895), and Mapei, a Milan-based global leader in building materials (est. 1937). They also visited Brembo, a specialist in automotive and motorcycle braking systems that maintains high-level partnerships across Formula 1 and the global automotive industry (est.1961). Furthermore, the group visited Assolombarda, a prominent trade association representing 7,000+ member companies.

Among the training highlights were discussions with the Garrone family, owners of the ERG Group, and open dialogue on the role of new generations in leading family businesses.

The visits offered participants a chance to learn about best international practices, while linking academic knowledge to practical expertise, within a comprehensive framework on the role of family businesses in driving economic growth.

The Dubai Family Business Management Programme seeks to enhance leadership skills and promote best practices in governance, ensuring the long-term sustainability of family businesses.

The programme also explores how family businesses can further contribute to the national economy through strengthened public-private sector collaboration.

The Programme is designed to meet the evolving needs of leadership transitions within family-owned businesses.