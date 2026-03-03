DEWA contributes AED20 million in support of Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced a contribution of AED20 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested to help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The remarkable response to this latest Ramadan campaign, which operates under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), underscores the UAE Community’s established culture of giving and generosity, and its members’ commitment to supporting all humanitarian efforts launched by the UAE to aid the world’s most vulnerable communities.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, said, “The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, builds on the legacy of noble humanitarian campaigns His Highness announces every year in Ramadan to support underserved communities worldwide.”

Al Tayer added, “Contributing to this campaign reflects DEWA’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s humanitarian efforts, particularly in combating childhood hunger and rescuing millions of children around the world from its fatal threat in underprivileged regions.”

The global humanitarian campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

The number 11.5, associated with the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, refers to the mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) for children between 6 months and 5 years. It is a medical measurement used for the early detection of acute malnutrition in children. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, a MUAC measurement of under 11.5 cm is – among other indicators - one of the criteria used to diagnose this serious condition.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).