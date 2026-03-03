Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss real estate registration

SHARJAH, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council will hold its 12th session of the third regular meeting of the 11th legislative term on Thursday, 16th Ramadan 1447 AH, corresponding to 5th March 2026, at its headquarters in Sharjah.

The session will be presided over by Halima Al Owais, Chairperson of the Council.

Following the approval of the minutes from the 10th and 11th sessions, the council will review recommendations concerning the real estate registration policy, along with a report submitted by the committee responsible for drafting proposals within the Consultative Council.