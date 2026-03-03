In phone call with UAE President, Ukrainian President condemns Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, to discuss the military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional security and stability.

His Excellency Zelenskyy expressed Ukraine’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Zelenskyy for Ukraine’s solidarity with the UAE.

Both sides underscored the need to halt the military escalation and avoid widening the conflict, given the serious consequences it may pose for regional and global security and stability.