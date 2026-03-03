Emirates Auction joins as strategic partner of Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- For the sixth consecutive year, Emirates Auction joins as a strategic partner of Ramadan campaigns launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The move reaffirms Emirates Auction’s commitment to supporting all humanitarian and community initiatives that foster a culture of giving and solidarity in the UAE.

Emirates Auction is co-organising the Most Noble Number charity auction along with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). This year, proceeds of the auction will support the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to raise a minimum AED1 billion that will be invested to fight childhood hunger around the world.

Hosted at the Armani Dubai Hotel, Burj Khalifa on 7th March, the Most Noble Number auction is expected to see the participation of notable figures in business and philanthropy.

Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, said, “The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is a leading example of humanitarian action. It embodies the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting global efforts to protect children at risk of hunger and malnutrition. This commitment reinforces the UAE’s approach to creating a sustainable impact in the world’s most vulnerable communities.”

Al Mannai added, “It is an honour to co-organise the Most Noble Number auction, through which we aim to maximise the campaign’s impact by providing a platform that brings together philanthropists and supporters to ensure children’s access to nutrition. We also aim to reflect the values of giving and generosity that define the UAE community.”

The campaign aims to fight childhood hunger around the world, which remains one of the gravest global threats to the fundamental right to life itself. It undermines the foundation of healthy growth and stability in the most vulnerable communities, rendering efforts to fight it an urgent humanitarian and moral imperative.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Action Against Hunger.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).