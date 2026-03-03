UAE President receives phone call from Austrian Federal Chancellor on regional escalation

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Christian Stocker, Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, to discuss the serious military escalation in the region and its implications for security and stability.

His Excellency Stocker expressed Austria’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing that they constitute a violation of international law and the UN Charter while posing a threat to regional stability.

He also noted that Austria had summoned the Iranian ambassador and strongly denounced the attacks.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Stocker for Austria’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to military actions and a return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation that threatens regional and international security.