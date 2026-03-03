Speaker of Comoros Parliament condemns Iranian attacks, affirms full solidarity with UAE

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has received an official cable from Abdou Moustadroine, Speaker of the Assembly of the Union of the Comoros, strongly condemning and denouncing the Iranian attacks targeting the UAE.

In his cable, the Speaker of the National Federal Assembly of the Union of the Comoros, on his own behalf and on behalf of the parliament, expressed in the strongest terms his condemnation and rejection of these attacks, stressing that such acts constitute a flagrant violation of state sovereignty and a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

He underscored that the Assembly of the Union of the Comoros stands in full and steadfast solidarity with the UAE, its leadership, government and people, affirming absolute support for all legitimate measures undertaken by the UAE to safeguard its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.