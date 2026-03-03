Ammar bin Humaid issues decree on Ajman Rental Dispute Centre fees

AJMAN, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has issued Emiri Decree No. (2) of 2026 concerning fees for cases and applications submitted to the Ajman Rental Dispute Resolution Centre in the Emirate of Ajman.

The decree stipulates that the Centre shall collect the prescribed fees for registering and recording cases and applications.

Under the decree, the Centre shall collect a security deposit of AED1,000 from appellants if the contested ruling falls within the final jurisdictional threshold of the Primary Rental Committee and the appeal is based on a violation of jurisdictional rules related to public order, or on invalidity in the judgment or decision, or procedural invalidity affecting the ruling.

According to the decree, the Case Management Office shall not accept an appeal petition unless proof of payment of the deposit is attached. The deposit shall be forfeited if a ruling is issued deeming the appeal inadmissible.

The decree also sets a security deposit of AED2,000 for filing a petition for reconsideration. The deposit shall be refunded if the petition is accepted and forfeited if it is deemed inadmissible, rejected, or not permissible.

The decree further outlines the mechanism for collecting fines related to rental violations. The Rental Dispute Resolution Centre shall collect the prescribed fines, and the Municipality and Planning Department -Ajman may not collect fines again for the same violations.

The decree abolishes previous legislation related to judicial fees for rental disputes in Ajman, while allowing certain provisions to remain in effect until new regulations, bylaws and decisions are issued to replace them.

The decree shall come into force as of the beginning of the current month and shall be published in the Official Gazette.