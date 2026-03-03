ADX, DFM trading to resume tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- In implementation of its supervisory and regulatory mandate, the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) confirms that trading and settlement activities on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will resume on Wednesday, 4th March 2026.

The resumption follows continued coordination between the Authority and the exchanges in line with the previously communicated timeframe.

The Authority will continue to monitor developments and take any measures deemed appropriate in line with its mandate, in order to ensure investor protection.

All concerned parties are advised to follow official UAE Capital Market Authority, ADX and DFM channels for further updates.