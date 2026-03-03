UAE President receives phone call from President of Mozambique affirming solidarity following Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Daniel Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique, during which they discussed the serious military escalation in the region and its implications for security and stability.

During the call, His Excellency Chapo expressed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, affirming Mozambique’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to defend its land and people in the face of these attacks.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Chapo for Mozambique’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

His Highness and His Excellency Chapo also underscored the need for an immediate halt to the military escalation in the region and a return to dialogue and political solutions while stressing the importance of preventing any expansion of the conflict, given the grave threat it poses to regional peace and security.