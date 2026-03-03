UAE President receives phone call from Ugandan President affirming solidarity with the UAE

ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, who expressed his country’s solidarity with the UAE following the blatant Iranian attacks targeting its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Museveni for Uganda’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

The two sides also emphasised the need to halt the escalation in the region and return to dialogue and diplomacy in order to safeguard regional security and stability.