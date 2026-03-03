Most Noble Number charity auction in Dubai supports Edge of Life campaign to rescue 5 million children from hunger

DUBAI, 3rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Most Noble Number charity auction, which takes place on 7th March, is held in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum AED1 billion to be invested to fight childhood hunger around the world.

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with Emirates Auction and with support from the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), e& and du, the Most Noble Number auction is featuring 29 special numbers, including 9 plate numbers from RTA, 10 du numbers and 10 e& numbers.

Proceeds of the auction, which takes place in Armani Dubai Hotel, Burj Khalifa, will go to supporting the humanitarian goals of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger.

The Most Noble Number auction will feature 9 special number plates under plate code DD: DD6, DD16, DD25, DD30, DD99, DD100, DD999, DD7000 and DD22222.

10 mobile numbers from e& featured at the auction are: 0500000012, 0500000013, 0500000023, 0500000024, 0500000036, 0500000037, 0500000064, 050000006, 0500000161, 0500000181.

10 mobile numbers from du featured at the auction are: 058-0000000, 058-0000001, 058-0000002, 058-0000003, 058-0000004, 058-0000005, 058-0000006, 058-0000007, 058-0000008, 058-0000009

The Most Noble Number auction will see the participation of high-profile personalities, philanthropists and businessmen, keen to support the Edge of Life campaign and its noble cause of rescuing five million children from hunger.

The campaign, operating under MBRGI, aims to ensure access to nutrition and protect children from the threat of hunger. It also fosters the values of compassion, solidarity and extending aid to the most vulnerable populations

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).