AD Ports Group confirms business continuity across all operations amid regional developments

ABU DHABI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group confirmed that all operations across its clusters continue as normal in light of current regional developments.

As a precautionary measure, the Group has activated its crisis management and business continuity protocols, in coordination with the concerned authorities in the UAE to safeguard its workforce, partners and stakeholders, while ensuring uninterrupted services to customers.

All UAE ports and terminals managed and operated by the Group’s Ports Cluster, in addition to related services remain fully operational.

As traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has declined, a corresponding reduction in vessel calls at Khalifa Port is anticipated. However, services at Khalifa Port will remain fully operational and uninterrupted.

The Group expects increased volumes across its diversified global maritime network as a result of shifting trading routes due to the evolving regional developments.

Across the Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, the majority of its 122 shipping vessels including container, bulk, Ro-Ro, and multipurpose vessels are operating outside the Strait of Hormuz. Those currently within the Strait continue to operate intra-Gulf services.

Overall, the impact on the Maritime & Shipping Cluster is expected to be limited. The Group’s Economic Cities & Free Zones and Logistics Clusters are likewise expected to experience limited impact.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said, “Global trade has historically demonstrated resilience during periods of geopolitical tension. Through disciplined execution, operational excellence and proactive risk management, AD Ports Group remains well positioned to support supply chain stability and uphold its commitments to customers across its global network, in line with vision with our wise leadership.’’

As a diversified global trade enabler with an integrated international portfolio, AD Ports Groop continues to closely monitor geopolitical developments and assess any potential implications for maritime routes, supply chains, and global trade flows.