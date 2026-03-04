Austria inflation rate rises to 2.2% in February

VIENNA, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The annual inflation rate in Austria rose to 2.2 percent in February 2026 from a thirteen-month low of 2 percent in the previous month, according to preliminary estimates released by Statistics Austria.

Services were once again the main driver of inflation, with prices rising by 4.0 percent after increasing by 3.8 percent in January.

Energy prices fell by 4.1 percent, marking a significantly smaller decline compared to January, when they dropped by 4.9 percent. Fuel prices in particular had a reduced dampening effect on inflation.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased by 0.8 percent in February, recovering from a 0.7 percent fall in the preceding period.