Space One cancels rocket launch after safety system activates

TOKYO, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The launch of the No. 3 unit of the Kairos small rocket scheduled for Wednesday morning has been cancelled, the rocket's developer, Space One, said.

"A safety system was activated 30 seconds before the planned launch" from Spaceport Kii in the town of Kushimoto in Wakayama Prefecture, an official of the Tokyo-based space development startup said. The company has yet to set a new launch date.

Space One failed twice in its Kairos launch attempts in 2024. It had also put off the launches scheduled for 25th February and Sunday due to weather conditions.

The Kairos No.3 rocket, measuring about 18 metres in length and weighing around 23 metric tonnes, features a three-stage solid-fuel engine along with a liquid-fuel engine. Space One began designing it in 2018.

According to the company, the payload capacity of these rockets may be increased in the future to enable them to carry larger satellites.