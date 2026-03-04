Girl succumbs to shrapnel wound: Kuwaiti Ministry of Health

KUWAIT, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- A female child, 11, of a resident family in Kuwait, died of a wound she sustained from falling shrapnels on a residential area in the Capital Governorate, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said on Wednesday early morning.

The victim received first aid before being rushed by ambulance to the casualty ward of the Amir Hospital where she was proclaimed dead half an hour later, the minister noted in a press release.

The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted Al-Sanad as saying that four members of the victim's family are under medical observation at the hospital.