Peace Homes Development contributes AED5 million to Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Peace Homes Development joined a growing list of contributors to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, with a contribution of AED5 million.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The developer’s contribution comes amidst widespread participation with the campaign, which operates under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and aims to drive a widespread community movement that supports the achievement of its goals.

The campaign welcomes all community members, both individuals and institutions, to contribute and help rescue millions of children from hunger, fostering the values of compassion, solidarity and extending aid to the most vulnerable populations.

It is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Ahsan Rasheed, Founder and CEO of Peace Homes Development, stated, “Contributing to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is inspired by the values of giving, generosity and solidarity championed by the UAE. Our participation reflects our commitment to being part of this remarkable community movement that is set to create a tangible impact for children in underserved communities.”

Rasheed added that supporting the campaign is a direct response to the urgent need to address the severe risks of hunger threatening children in the most vulnerable regions. Saving one child means protecting an entire family and offering them a chance for growth and stability.

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).