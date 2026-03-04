Sharaf Group contributes AED5 million to support Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharaf Group has announced a AED5 million contribution in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested to help fight childhood hunger around the world.

Dubai Duty Free’s contribution comes amidst widespread participation with the campaign, which operates under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), highlighting the UAE community’s established culture of giving and generosity.

The campaign is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Yasser Sharaf, Vice President of Sharaf Group, said the campaign is a shining beacon in the UAE’s philanthropic journey and global humanitarian action. The campaign is set to play a vital role in advancing international efforts to combat childhood hunger.

Sharaf added, “Sharaf Group’s participation in this latest Ramadan campaign reflects our commitment to social responsibility and to supporting the noble initiatives launched in the UAE during Ramadan, spreading hope and empowering people around the world.”

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).