UAE President receives phone call from President of Sri Lanka condemning Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, who condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and a number of Arab countries and affirmed Sri Lanka’s solidarity with the UAE in the measures it is taking to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Dissanayake for Sri Lanka’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to military escalation to prevent the widening of the conflict and address its serious implications for regional and global security.