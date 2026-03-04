UAE President receives phone call from Grand Imam of Al-Azhar condemning Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Eminence Dr Ahmed Al‑Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al‑Azhar, who expressed his condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, stressing that such acts constitute a violation of state sovereignty, international law, and the principles of good neighbourliness.

His Highness thanked His Eminence for his position.

During the call, both sides underscored the need for restraint and an immediate halt to the military escalation. They emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to address issues and prevent any further deterioration in regional security and stability.