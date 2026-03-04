Sharjah Asset Management launches 'Food Basket' initiative

SHARJAH, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Asset Management (SAM), the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has launched the “Food Basket” initiative as part of its corporate social responsibility programme to support underprivileged families across the Emirate and reinforce the values of solidarity and compassion embodied by the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The initiative is implemented in collaboration with the Sharjah Charity Association.

Salim Al Midfa, CEO of the Corporate Communications Department & Customer Experience Sector at SAM, said, “This initiative reflects our firm commitment to supporting various segments of the community and embodies the values of giving, solidarity, and cooperation that the Holy Month of Ramadan reinforces—values that are deeply rooted in the UAE’s society."