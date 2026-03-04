FNC strongly condemns Iranian attacks targeting UAE, brotherly countries

ABU DHABI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal National Council (FNC) has strongly condemned and denounced the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The FNC described the attacks as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of states, a serious breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Council stressed that targeting the UAE under any pretext constitutes an unacceptable act of aggression that cannot be justified, passed over, or treated as an ordinary incident, affirming that safeguarding the sovereignty of the state, protecting its national security, and defending its land, airspace and territorial waters are red lines and responsibilities that admit no compromise or testing.

The Council expressed full solidarity with the brotherly countries facing these attacks, stressing that the security of the GCC states is indivisible and that any infringement on the sovereignty of any of them constitutes an attack on the security and stability of the entire region.

The Council affirmed its full support for the leadership of the UAE and its institutions, as well as its absolute backing for all measures taken to defend the country’s sovereignty, security and national stability.

It commended the transparent, clear and firm briefing issued by the UAE government, which reaffirmed the country’s categorical rejection of the use of its territory, airspace or territorial waters for any military action, while maintaining its full and legitimate right to self-defence in accordance with international law.

The FNC also praised the high level of readiness and professional competence demonstrated by the national defence system and the authorities responsible for crisis and emergency management, which reflect the strength and integration of state institutions in protecting lives and facilities. It noted that this once again demonstrates that the UAE manages its national security with strategic foresight and an advanced institutional framework capable of addressing various challenges.

The FNC paid tribute to the people of the UAE, both citizens and residents, for the awareness, commitment and confidence they have shown in the country’s institutions, as well as their adherence to instructions aimed at safeguarding the security of all. It affirmed that residents in the UAE are partners in its development journey and an integral part of its social fabric, and that the social cohesion demonstrated at this time reflects the strength of the national front and unity of ranks.

The Council also commended all measures taken by economic and financial authorities in both the public and private sectors to ensure the continuity of economic activity and maintain high readiness to address all crises. It emphasised that these efforts demonstrate the UAE’s resilient and diversified economy, and stressed that such attacks will not undermine the country’s economic stability, investor confidence or its position as a regional and international hub for stability and growth.

In conclusion, the Federal National Council stressed that the strength of the UAE lies not only in its defensive capabilities, but also in its internal unity, the people’s trust in their leadership, the cohesion of its institutions, and the clarity of its positions.

It stressed that the UAE remains a nation of reason and wisdom, calling for de-escalation, dialogue and restraint, while at the same time not allowing any infringement on its sovereignty or national security and taking all necessary measures to protect its people, territory and national assets within the framework of international legitimacy.