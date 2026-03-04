UAE health sector marks World Obesity Day with national initiatives

ABU DHABI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE health sector is marking World Obesity Day, observed annually on 4th March, through a series of national programmes and initiatives focused on prevention and promoting healthy lifestyles based on evidence-based public health strategies.

The country’s efforts reflect a strategic shift from viewing obesity as an individual issue to addressing it as a societal health challenge requiring coordinated action across health, education and legislative sectors.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention continues to lead national efforts through integrated policies and awareness and treatment programmes aligned with international standards. These efforts were strengthened with the launch of the National Guide for Weight Management and Obesity Control in 2025, which sets unified protocols for diagnosis and treatment and guides healthcare practitioners towards best clinical practices.

In Abu Dhabi, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, in partnership with the World Obesity Federation, have expanded their initiatives to combat obesity. This includes a regional Personalised Weight Management Programme launched in 2025 that uses digital monitoring, personalised clinical support and an incentive model to encourage healthier lifestyle choices and reduce risk factors among adults.

Badr Al Nuaimi, Consultant Endocrinologist at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said obesity is recognised as a chronic disease by the World Health Organization with wide health impacts on individuals and communities. He noted that World Obesity Day highlights the importance of early prevention and intervention.

Recent national surveillance data from the Ministry of Health and Prevention showed obesity prevalence declining to 22.4 percent in 2025, indicating growing public awareness and the impact of preventive measures while underscoring the need for continued action.

Healthcare facilities across the UAE are also strengthening clinical services for obesity management. Mohammed Abdullah, Consultant Bariatric and General Surgeon at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said effective treatment begins with lifestyle modification, balanced nutrition and physical activity, supported medically when required. The hospital performed more than 200 bariatric surgeries last year using advanced robotic techniques.

Mohammed Al Sabbagh, Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist at Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Medical City, highlighted the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles, including at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity weekly, alongside health education in schools, workplaces and communities.

At Burjeel Medical City, Mohammed Futian, Consultant in Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine and Medical Director, said obesity is a complex chronic condition linked to increased risks of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other health complications. Treatment programmes at the centre include personalised diet plans, physical activity support, psychological counselling and access to advanced pharmacotherapy.

Noor Naji, Consultant in Internal Medicine and Obesity at the same centre, emphasised the growing challenge of childhood obesity and its long-term health effects. She noted that reducing body weight by 5 to 10 percent can significantly improve health outcomes.

World Obesity Day 2026 is observed globally on 4th March under the theme “8 Billion Reasons to Act on Obesity”, highlighting the need for integrated policies, healthier environments and community-wide preventive action.