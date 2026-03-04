UAE President receives phone call from President of Tanzania condemning Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Her Excellency Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, who expressed her country’s solidarity with the UAE and condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region.

His Highness thanked Her Excellency Dr Hassan for Tanzania’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides called for an immediate halt to military escalation and emphasised the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomatic means to address outstanding issues in a way that safeguards regional and international security and stability.