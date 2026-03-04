Qatar Defence Ministry intercepts 10 drones, two cruise missiles

DOHA, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Qatar’s armed forces intercepted 10 drones and two cruise missiles launched from Iran early on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Qatar Amiri Air Defence Forces intercepted six drones, while the Qatar Amiri Air Force intercepted two drones and two cruise missiles. The Qatar Amiri Naval Forces intercepted the remaining two drones.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that Qatar Armed Forces possess the full capabilities and resources to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territory and to respond firmly to any external threat.