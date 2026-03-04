UAE President receives phone call from President of Finland affirming solidarity with the UAE

ABU DHABI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland, to discuss the military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional security and stability.

President Stubb affirmed Finland’s solidarity with the UAE following the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, and expressed support for the measures the UAE is taking to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked President Stubb for Finland’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need to halt the military escalation to avoid widening the conflict, given the serious consequences it could have for regional security and stability.